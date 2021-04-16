Sunny Ebenezer Dada ‘Afrokokoroots’ debuts with ‘World peace’

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Sunny Ebenezer Dada ‘Afrokokoroots’ debuts with ‘World peace’

Sunny Ebenezer Dada ‘Afrokokoroots’

Nigerian multi-instrumentalist and Afrokokoroots live performer, Sunny Ebenezer Dada, has released a new album  titled ‘World peace’ with a view to using the music channel to preach peace and unity  in the phase of seeming  troubles facing mankind all around the world. Afrokokoroots is a 12 piece band featuring a four man horns section, two […]

Sunny Ebenezer Dada ‘Afrokokoroots’ debuts with ‘World peace’
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR