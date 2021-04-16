



Tribune Online

Sunny Ebenezer Dada ‘Afrokokoroots’ debuts with ‘World peace’

Nigerian multi-instrumentalist and Afrokokoroots live performer, Sunny Ebenezer Dada, has released a new album titled ‘World peace’ with a view to using the music channel to preach peace and unity in the phase of seeming troubles facing mankind all around the world. Afrokokoroots is a 12 piece band featuring a four man horns section, two […]

Sunny Ebenezer Dada ‘Afrokokoroots’ debuts with ‘World peace’

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune