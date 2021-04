Tribune Online

AstraZeneca vaccine: 8,439 mild adverse reaction cases recorded in five states, says FG agency

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has recorded 8,439 Mild Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) in five states since the AstraZeneca vaccine rolled out in March. Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this at a press conference on the status of COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria. Shuaib said these ranged from pain, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune