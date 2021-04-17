



My warning against negotiating with bandits has nothing to do with you, El’rufai tells parents of abducted Afaka students

Governor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna State has said his warning against negotiating with bandits has nothing to do with the parents of abducted Afaka students. Recall, the Governor had said who ever negotiates with bandits on his behalf would be arrested and prosecuted. In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune