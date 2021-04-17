My warning against negotiating with bandits has nothing to do with you, El’rufai tells parents of abducted Afaka students

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
My warning against negotiating with bandits has nothing to do with you, El’rufai tells parents of abducted Afaka students

El-Rufai backs monarch, receive annual security report El-Rufai tasks security, Murder of District Head, Kajuru crises, Killing of herders, El-Rufai, Southern Kaduna, El-Rufai appoints board members, Kaduna civil servants to resume Monday, Ecological fun, first classds COVID-19, donations, El-Rufai, first class, kaduna asks workers to work from home, kaduna schools, terrorism banditry

Governor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna State has said his warning against negotiating with bandits has nothing to do with the parents of abducted Afaka students.  Recall, the Governor had said who ever negotiates with bandits on his behalf would be arrested and prosecuted.  In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home […]

My warning against negotiating with bandits has nothing to do with you, El’rufai tells parents of abducted Afaka students
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR