Nigeria records 67 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,147

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 67 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 164,147. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday. “67 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-26 Kaduna-11 Akwa Ibom-8 Rivers-8 Ogun-5 Kano-3 Osun-3 FCT-2 Plateau-1.” 67 new cases of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune