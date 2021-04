Tribune Online

Odumakin: Too cruel a sting

This is one death too many, Yinka. How fate played a rude one on us! You left at 55. You left behind Pa Ezekiel Abioye Odumakin, your father who turned 115 at his last birthday. Your mother , Alice Ojuolape, 92, is morning a gem of a child. Alice couldn’t stop asking why death didn’t […]

Odumakin: Too cruel a sting

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune