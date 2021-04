Tribune Online

Police debunk rumour of bank attack in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has declared that no bank was attacked in Anambra State on Thursday, April 15th 2021, as being reported by some national dailies. It also assured the general public that it will not leave any stone unturned until the hoodlums, who had set two vehicles ablaze at Oye Olisa Market and […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune