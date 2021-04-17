Spread of fake news by new media now greatest challenge in tackling insecurity ― Matawalle 

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has said while security has significantly improved in the state, the spreading of fake news by new media and some unscrupulous elements are now the greatest challenge facing his government. He made this known while hosting the participants of senior Executive Intelligence management course 14 of the National Institute […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

