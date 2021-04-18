



Customs’ midnight raid on Ibadan market lawless, reckless —Lawyers

Legal practitioners have described as illegal and unconstitutional, the raid of Bodija market, Ibadan by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in the night, emphasising that it is a breach of fundamental human rights and an oppressive, provocative, unconscionable act of executive lawlessness. This is just as the NCS insisted that it had the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune