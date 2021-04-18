Insecurity: Pastor Adeboye urges Christian leaders not to relent in prayers for Nigeria

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, called on Christian leaders not to relent in praying for Nigeria to overcome its security challenges, saying such intercessions would help in overcoming security challenges confronting the country.

Adeboye stated this in Ondo town headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday while donating some materials and hospital equipment worth millions of naira to the Ondo State University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital.

The RCCG General Overseer who was represented by the Provincial Pastor in charge of Province 2, Ondo, Pastor Goke Aniyenoye, noted that insecurity poses one of…