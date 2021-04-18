



Kogi govt to investigate alleged assault on 15-year-old schoolboy

Kogi State Government says the alleged assault of a 15-year-old boy in Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area by his guardian will not be swept under the carpet. The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Women and Children Development, Mrs Adeleye Ishaya made this known during a visit to Egbe on a fact-finding mission. […]

