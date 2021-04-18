



Tribune Online

NigComSat trains 600 across six geo-political zones on Vsat installation

The Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd (NIGCOMSAT) has completed the 6-day training of the 600 persons in Gombe, Abia, Kano, Ekiti, Kebbi, Lagos and Bauchi states. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr Isa Pantami launched the National Policy of VSAT Installation Core Skills for Nigerians in Abuja. The Minister also flagged off the policy […]

NigComSat trains 600 across six geo-political zones on Vsat installation

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune