



Tribune Online

Raid or burglary? Bodija traders’ agonising wait for justice

Two weeks after the alleged midnight raid of Bodija market by operatives of Nigeria Customs Service, traders are yet to get intervention from the government and Custom authorities. KOLA MUHAMMED reports that the wait is one which may continue for much longer. With the notoriety that accompanies the first day in the month of April […]

Raid or burglary? Bodija traders’ agonising wait for justice

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune