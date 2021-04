Tribune Online

Six dead as rival cult groups clash in Ekiti

No fewer than six persons have been confirmed dead on Sunday following the clash between two cult groups in Ikere-Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti state. Following the incident, the second largest community in the state has been thrown into confusion and panic as many of the residents are expressing fear over […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune