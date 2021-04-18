Technical working group commends Niger for allocating budget line for family planning

The Technical Working Group (TWG) on Child Spacing and the Adolescent Youth Reproductive Health commended the Niger State government for the recent allocation of a budget line for Family Planning (FP), saying that, “it marks new hope for improved health care provision for women of reproductive health.” The TWG in a meeting held at the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

