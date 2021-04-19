Abductors of Ekiti traditional ruler demand N20m ransom

The kidnappers of the Obadu of Ilemeso-Ekiti, Oye local government area of Ekiti State, Oba David Oyewumi, have demanded N20 million ransom from the family for the monarch to regain his freedom.

Suspected gunmen, numbering six, last week Thursday, besiege the palace and abducted the monarch around 9 pm.

The abductors, who fired gunshots sporadically were said to have scaled the fence to the palace and moved straight into the monarch’s apartment and whisked him away.

Tribune Online gathered from a reliable palace source that the gunmen contacted the family, on Saturday evening, to demand the ransom.

“They called us around 7.03 pm, on Saturday, and demanded that we pay a sum of N20 million…