Breaking: gunmen attack zone 13 police headquarters, burn cars in Anambra
Gunmen, on Monday morning, allegedly attacked zone 13 police headquarters Ukpo, in the Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State. They also burnt the cars parked at the premises of the police headquarters. Tribune Online gathered that the circumstances behind the morning attack were still sketchy. A police officer on duty at the zonal headquarters […]
Source: Nigerian Tribune