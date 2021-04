Tribune Online

DMO to offer N150bn bonds in April

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the offer of N150 billion bonds for subscription by auction in the month of April on behalf of the Federal Government. This is just as expectations are high that rates will remain flat despite a N20.0 billion Open Market Operation (OMO) inflow and a possible central bank’s mop-up. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune