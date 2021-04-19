



Expect first flight at Anambra International Cargo airport April 30 ― Obiano

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Monday, said the first flight is expected to land at the state International Cargo airport on 30, April 2021. The governor, disclosed this alongside his wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano while inspecting the ongoing work at the airport, situated at Umueri community in Anambra East Local Government Area of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune