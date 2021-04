Tribune Online

How Nigeria lost 15000MWs to gas flaring in 6 years

While Nigeria constantly struggles to improve its grid generation from the current 5800MWs, it would have actually improved electricity supply by generating a little over 15,000MWs power from the volume of gas flared in six years. It is no news that 85 per cent of Nigeria’s power generation plants are fossil fuel based, which is […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune