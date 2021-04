Tribune Online

Jigawa: NYSC to deploy 90% of corps members to rural schools

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Jigawa, on Monday, says that henceforth, 90 per cent of corps members in the state will be deployed to rural schools. The new NYSC state Coordinator, Hajiya Aishatu Adamu, made this known when she paid a courtesy visit to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse. NAN […]

Jigawa: NYSC to deploy 90% of corps members to rural schools

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune