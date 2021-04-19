N1trn turnover: BDCs poise for market dominance, regulatory compliance

The achievement of N1 trillion annual market turnovers by Nigerian Bureaux De Change (BDCs) has reinforced their prime role in the economy. Not relenting on its successes, the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) held a zoom general meeting, where regulators and industry stakeholders lauded the strength of BDCs and their contributions to economic growth and exchange rate stability. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports.

It was a gathering of champions with a clear mandate geared towards setting the Nigerian Bureaux de Change (BDCs) on the path of sustainable growth.

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) Annual General Meeting on Zoom in Lagos…