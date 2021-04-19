OYSIEC organises capacity building for personnel

Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has commenced a series of capacity building for its staff in preparation for the forthcoming local government election in the state.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the training workshop organised for the commissioners and directors in the commission, held at the University of Ibadan, recently, the Chairman of the commission Aare Isiaka Abimbola Olagunju reiterated the commitment of the commission to conduct a credible election for the people of Oyo State.

According to him, the commission would not leave any stone untouched to ensure success in the forthcoming election. The development, he said, led to the engagement of experts in the…