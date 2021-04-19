Railways construction: Customs to remove obstructing structure from Apapa Port ― Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi said that the Nigerian Customs Service has agreed to demolish the old scanner centre obstructing the laying of tracks into the Apapa port which would be done within six months.

He disclosed this on Monday after the Technical Meeting with stakeholders on ways to resolve the challenges affecting the completion of the third track that leads to Apapa Port.

Amaechi in a statement by his Media Assistant, Mrs Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, said that a decision was reached to create a temporary alternative route inside the port during the period of the demolition.

The minister, however, said that the inauguration would hold in spite of the delay in…