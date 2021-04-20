



ARCON tasks 200 newly registered architects, firms on ethics

Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has urged the newly registered architects and firms on the need to uphold the ethics of the profession in the course of their practice. Appealing to the 200 architects, technologists and architectural firms during their induction ceremony in Abuja, President of ARCON, Mr Gabriel Oladipupo Ajayi, urged them, as a matter of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune