Auto Loan Market Rise Sharply As U.S Car Demand Holds Firm

While innovative assets from Tesla have caught investors’ attention, auto loans don’t fail to surprise amid a Covid-19 era.

The prices of bonds encouraged by auto loans have hit multi-year highs. The chancier triple-B groups of auto-backed bonds now market with profits of only 0.7% points higher than assets of similar developments. Believe it or not, that extra return over the world’s premier risk-free asset had dropped by 0.3 % from its earlier lows in January last year, before the pandemic began.

Even as incomes in the $220bn auto-backed bond trade have dropped due to the competition in prices, the interest rates lenders charge for loans have barely declined, thanks to hefty demand…