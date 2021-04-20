



Tribune Online

FG pledges support as Mudi emerges AFAN President

THE Federal Government has assured of its full support for the All Farmers Association of Nigerian (AFAN), as Alhaji Farouk Rabiu Mudi, emerged National President. Speaking at the three-day General Assembly of Farmers 2021 in Kano, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, while congratulating the newly-elected National President and other […]

FG pledges support as Mudi emerges AFAN President

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune