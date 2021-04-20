FG receives proposals from JOHESU, NMA, PSN on hazard allowance

THE Federal Government has received proposals from the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the Pharmaceutical Association of Nigeria (PSN) and others, on hazard allowance and the retirement age for health workers. The proposals were parts of the submissions presented to the Federal Government when its representative met with the leadership […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

