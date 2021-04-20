



Tribune Online

Kumuyi to host six-day crusade in FCT, 19 Northern States

The General Superintendent (GS) of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Worldwide, Pastor William Kumuyi, is set for a six-day crusade in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the 19 northern states with the tag ‘Soaring Above’ crusade. This is contained in a statement signed by the State Overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, FCT, Pastor Femi Elijah […]

Kumuyi to host six-day crusade in FCT, 19 Northern States

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune