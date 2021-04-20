



Tribune Online

Lagos embarks on infrastructure upgrade in Lagos Island

As part of efforts to regenerate Lagos Island and its environs, the state government has disclosed plans to reconstruct or upgrade of many roads in the enclave, starting with 2.2 kilometre Adeniji Adele road and 1.069 Tapa/ Oke Popo streets. Disclosing this during the stakeholders meeting with the residents, Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and […]

Lagos embarks on infrastructure upgrade in Lagos Island

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune