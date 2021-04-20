Ministry trains 40 rice farmers, distributes rice seeds in Edo

Ministry trains 40 rice farmers, distributes rice seeds in Edo

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FEMARD), on Tuesday, trained 40 rice farmers on the rice value chain in Edo State. In addition to the training, the ministry also distributed 40 bags of 25kg faro 44 rice seeds and two litres of glyphosate chemical each to the rice farmers across the three senatorial […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

