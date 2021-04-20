New IGP introduced to Buhari

The new acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has been formally introduced to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was led to the presidential villa, Abuja on Monday by the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi.

Speaking to correspondents after the meeting, the acting IGP affirmed that the minister brought him to be introduced to the president.

Baba’s appointment was announced while the president away in the United Kingdom for a medical check-up.

Baba said he also used the opportunity to thank the president for giving him the opportunity to serve in an acting capacity, saying that he would do his best to change the narrative as far as the issue of internal security…