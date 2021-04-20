



Nigerian farmers to save N9 billion from planting TELA maize ― IAR

The Nigerian Institute for Agricultural Research(IAR), Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, said the newly developed genetically modified maize, ‘TELA’ by the institute would save farmers about N9 billion annually. TELA maize is a transgenic crop that is developed primarily to resist Fall Armyworm and also thrive during drought. The Executive Director, IAR, Professor Mohammad Ishyaku, […]

