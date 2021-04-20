



No doubt that FIFA disapproves of Super League, clubs involved may face consequences, says Infantino

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, said on Tuesday there is “no doubt whatsoever” that football’s world governing body “disapproves” of the proposed European Super League (ESL) and that clubs involved could face “consequences,” the Agence France Presse (AFP) reported. Twelve major clubs launched plans Monday for a new breakaway league which would drastically change the landscape […]

