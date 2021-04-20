Odumakin’s death a setback to Yoruba nationhood ― Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has described the late Afenifere spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin, as a setback to Yoruba nationhood.

He made his view known in a statement he issued on Monday.

Alaafin stated that “If there had been anything as a set back to Yoruba nationhood nay Nigeria as a whole, it is the death of that illustrious Yoruba son activist and human rights fighter, Yinka Odumakin.

“For me in particular, I see the death of Yinka as a personal loss. This is because of my own personal assessment; I have always seen him as a cherished asset of the Yoruba both mentally and intellectually. Part of his quality with which he went to the grave was honesty, consistency, courage…