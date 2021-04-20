Tribune Online
Politicians investing in appointment of VCs for returns in 2023 will be disappointed — FG
THE Federal Government has attributed the leadership crises rocking some of its universities to external influences and political leaders who sponsor appointments of vice-chancellors with the hope of getting returns. Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, speaking on Monday in Abuja, warned political leaders investing in the appointment of vice-chancellors with the hope […]
Source: Nigerian Tribune