Politicians investing in appointment of VCs for returns in 2023 will be disappointed — FG

THE Federal Government has attributed the leadership crises rocking some of its universities to external influences and political leaders who sponsor appointments of vice-chancellors with the hope of getting returns. Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, speaking on Monday in Abuja, warned political leaders investing in the appointment of vice-chancellors with the hope […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune