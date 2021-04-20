



UTME registration: Candidates decry delay in issuance of new SIM cards

Some candidates for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have decried the delay in the issuance of new Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards by the various Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). The candidates expressed their feelings in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Asaba. SIM cards enable prospective candidates […]

