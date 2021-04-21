



Asylum to IPOB members: UK disrespectful, sabotaging terrorism fight —FG

THE Federal Government has said the reported decision of the United Kingdom to grant asylum to “persecuted” members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is disrespectful of Nigeria as a nation. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made this disclosure also said that the decision amounted to sabotaging the fight […]

