



Tribune Online

Falana, Olorode, others float new political movement

A new radical political movement, the Peoples Alternative Political Movement, (TPAP-Movement), with promoters including Lagos lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), Prof Toye Olorode and many labour unions across the country, said it is set to mend a divided country and bring hope where there is despair. The new political movement gave this assurance in a […]

Falana, Olorode, others float new political movement

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune