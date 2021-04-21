



Tribune Online

Nigeria records 120 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,423

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 120 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 164,423. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday. “On the 20th of April 2021, 120 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, 164423 cases have […]

Nigeria records 120 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,423

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune