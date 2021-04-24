



Tribune Online

Fraudster found with nine ATM cards stolen from bank customers through ‘swapping’

A young man who belonged to a fraud syndicate that used to steal bank customers Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards through what is called swapping has been arrested by operatives of the Enugu State Police Command and nine ATM stolen cards recovered from him, the command announced on Saturday, April 24. The young man, whose […]

Fraudster found with nine ATM cards stolen from bank customers through ‘swapping’

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune