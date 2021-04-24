



Odumakin’s demise, great loss to Nigeria – Osun Govt

Mr Charles Akinola, the Chief of Staff to Osun Governor, has said that the death of Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere’s Spokesman, is a great loss to Nigeria. Akinola, who represented Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola, spoke while receiving Odumakin’s remains at Asejire, the boundary between Osun and Oyo States. He said: “Our brother, an illustrious son of Osun, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune