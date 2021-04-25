



Tribune Online

NDLEA intercepts N10bn worth of heroin, khat at Lagos, Kano airports

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano have intercepted and seized consignments of heroin and khat with a street value of over a N10billion. At the Lagos airport, during cargo examination at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) […]

NDLEA intercepts N10bn worth of heroin, khat at Lagos, Kano airports

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune