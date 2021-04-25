



Protect women from gender violence —Ogun gov’s wife

Wife of the Ogun State governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, has reiterated the need to protect women and the girl-child from abuse. Speaking at the Eighth Triennial Convention of the Mothers’ Union of the Church of the Lord Worldwide, Mrs Abiodun called on religious groups and prominent people in the society to support the cause. Represented […]

