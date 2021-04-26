



Boko Haram: Senator Ndume cautions FG against secret trial of Bureau De Change operators

Senator representing Borno South in the upper legislative chamber, Ali Ndume, has cautioned the federal government against secret trial of operators of Bureau De Change arrested for providing money for the dreaded terrorist group, Boko Haram. Last month, the Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the government […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune