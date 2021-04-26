



Buhari sends delegation to condole with Sultan, Danbaba, over death of Sardauna’s daughter

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, in Sokoto, paid a condolence visit to the Magajin Sokoto and Chairman, Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA), Alhaji Hassan Ahmad Danbaba, over the death of his mother, Hajiya A’ishatu, the eldest daughter of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello Sardauna of Sokoto. The President was […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune