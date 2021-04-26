Gombe Women appeal for free supply of commodities

Women of childbearing age in Gombe State have appealed to the government at all levels and donor agencies particularly those operating in the health sector to ensure that there is steady availability of child spacing commodities at a free cost to them in all health facilities.

This became necessary because more women have embraced the child spacing services aimed at keeping them and their children healthy based on a visit to two Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the Gombe metropolis.

During the visits, Some of the women who spoke to our correspondent however complained that the commodities and services are too expensive, as such they want it to be given free of charge so that more women…