PSC expresses worries over low turnout for COVID-19 vaccination, says 1,173,869 citizens vaccinated

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on the COVID-19 pandemic has decried the low turnout of Nigerians for the ongoing vaccination against the disease. Chairman of the committee and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said during a media briefing in Abuja on Monday that only 58.3 per cent of the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune