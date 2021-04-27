Insecurity: Nigeria’s situation calls for serious evaluation, management ― Tinubu

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Insecurity: Nigeria’s situation calls for serious evaluation, management ― Tinubu

serious evaluation management, Protests Tinubu, #EndSARS, protest, APC protesters , Tinubu, Edo, PDP, Obaseki, Dont vote for Obaseki, APC, Tinubu, Akeredolu, Ondo, Aspirant, screen, edo assembly

One time Lagos State governor and chieftain is the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that the security situation of the country requires serious evaluation and management. He gave this position while speaking to correspondents, on Monday night, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja. While calling […]

Insecurity: Nigeria’s situation calls for serious evaluation, management ― Tinubu
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR