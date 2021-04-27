



Tribune Online

Kebbi NSCDC sets up five-man committee over alleged extortions

Authorities of the Kebbi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has set up a five-man investigative Committee to investigate the alleged extortion of money from an oil and gas businessman. The commandant of the Corps in the state, Suleiman Ibrahim Mararfa, disclosed this while addressing newsmen early in the week […]

Kebbi NSCDC sets up five-man committee over alleged extortions

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune