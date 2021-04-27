Lagos govt reconfigures 28 junctions, 22 ongoing for free flow of traffic

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Lagos govt reconfigures 28 junctions, 22 ongoing for free flow of traffic

Lagos reconfigures 28 junctions, Embrace strong family ties, Lagosians to benefit from cares initiative, Sanwo-Olu lauds police officer, Sanwo-Olu felicitates Christians, persons living with cerebral palsy, Resist attempt not to hold, Leadership Academy to immortalise Jakande,Sanwo-Olu to speak on security challenge, Sanwo-Olu charges womenfolk, produce brand new cars, cabal behind Apapa gridlock, Sanwo-Olu, Red meat value chain, police read riot act, Sanwo-Olu backs FG's move , Lagos govt to build more schools, special traffic management, Lagos bans trucks, Lagos COVID-19 vaccine, oxygen demand 360 cylinders, intelligent cameras, Sanwo-Olu swears in two judges, Security , embrace water transportation, Sanwo-Olu extends stays at-home orderSmart LED lighting, Sanwo-Olu recovers from COVID-19, Lagos farmers, Lagos orders civil servants, recreational centers, lasu vc, Lagos TESCOM, digital transformation of schools,, Lagos to strengthen work place safety

Lagos State government, on Tuesday, said that 28 out the 60 identified traffic gridlock junctions has been reconfigured to accommodate traffic demand while 22 others are at different stages of completion across the state, declaring that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration had made a great stride to enhance integration between different modes of transportation, making it […]

Lagos govt reconfigures 28 junctions, 22 ongoing for free flow of traffic
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR